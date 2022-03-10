Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

