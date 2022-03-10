Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Brett Jenkins Sells 4,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $744,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.64. 5,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.21. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

