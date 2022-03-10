NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,358 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.