Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Set at C$11.87 by National Bankshares

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.87 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 467.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

