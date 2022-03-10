Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Acquires 356,323 Shares of Stock

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 356,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$231,609.95 ($169,058.36).

