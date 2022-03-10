Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Acquires 356,323 Shares of Stock

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 356,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$231,609.95 ($169,058.36).
Read More
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nico Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nico Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.