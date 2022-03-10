Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Research Coverage Started at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHK. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NHK opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82. Insiders acquired a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,770 over the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

