NIKE, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NKE opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. NIKE has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

