NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 8.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 587,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,713,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NIO by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $35,830,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

