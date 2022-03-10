Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $472.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $472.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $449.92 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $295.87 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

