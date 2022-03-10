Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

