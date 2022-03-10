Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

