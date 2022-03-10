Norway Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.47 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

