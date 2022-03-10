Norway Savings Bank Sells 561 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $137.05 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

