Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 246,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 125.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

