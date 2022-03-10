Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
