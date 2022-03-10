NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovoCure stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

