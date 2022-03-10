NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 5,294 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NVCR stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure (Get Rating)
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
