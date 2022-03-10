Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.89.

NTR stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

