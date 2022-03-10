NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.95.

NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.73. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.92.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

