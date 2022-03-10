NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.88. 1,398,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,107,715. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.63 and a 200 day moving average of $255.71. The stock has a market cap of $564.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

