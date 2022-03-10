Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 397.70 ($5.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £710.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.24. Oakley Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.95).

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Richard Lightowler purchased 25,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,251.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.