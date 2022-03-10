Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 957,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,100 shares of company stock worth $4,771,455. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

