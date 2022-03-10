Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OTLY stock opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.87. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 5.14 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 18.72.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.