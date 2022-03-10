Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTLY stock opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.87. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 5.14 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 18.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $649,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

