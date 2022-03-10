Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.