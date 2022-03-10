Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,572. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.