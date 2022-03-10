Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Ooma stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Ooma has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $363.43 million, a PE ratio of -218.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

