Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $45,550.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003650 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033744 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00103620 BTC.
Open Platform Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “
Buying and Selling Open Platform
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
