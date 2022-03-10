Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Shares of FULC opened at $15.93 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
