Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of FULC opened at $15.93 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

