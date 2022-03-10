Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

ORGO stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

