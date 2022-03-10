Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 6,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 98,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -42.27.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
