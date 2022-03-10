Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 6,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 98,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -42.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

