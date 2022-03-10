Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.95.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR opened at C$17.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.26. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.54 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.