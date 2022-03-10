Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

