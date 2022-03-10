Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Acquires 8 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,904 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($199.58).

LON:OXIG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,920 ($25.16). 126,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,183. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,227.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,355.05.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.41) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.