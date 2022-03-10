Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4032 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $968.33.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

