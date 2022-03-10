Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

