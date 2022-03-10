Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.
Shares of FNA stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.
About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
