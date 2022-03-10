Paramount Global (PARA) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paramount Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paramount Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global Competitors 219 868 1665 48 2.55

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Paramount Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Paramount Global Competitors 8.44% 13.28% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion $4.54 billion 4.88 Paramount Global Competitors $7.90 billion $978.13 million 2.17

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Paramount Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paramount Global beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

