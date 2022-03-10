Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$30.44 and last traded at C$30.24, with a volume of 203538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total transaction of C$348,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,277.31. Also, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$841,500. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.