Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKIUF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.