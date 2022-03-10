Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.
OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.
