Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.18.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
