Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
PTNR stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
