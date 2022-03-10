Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

PTNR stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

