Patrick Charles Evans Buys 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,651,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,857.13.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$7,620.00.

CVE MRZ opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.