Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,082,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.30 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.