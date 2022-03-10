Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 690.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 672,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $15.91 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

