Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $61,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,568,269 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE ANET opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

