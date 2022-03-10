Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $80,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 344.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.