Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,851,000 after buying an additional 191,544 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,463,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42.

