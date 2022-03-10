Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $94,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,152,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.