Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 361,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 730,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.