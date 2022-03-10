Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Pentair has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

