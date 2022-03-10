Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $206.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.45. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

